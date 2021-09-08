(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,364 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 51 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 964,317 and 20,447 deaths as of Sept. 8.READ MORE: MDHHS Reports 31 New COVID-19 Outbreaks In Schools
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 30.
The deaths announced Wednesday includes 10 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.READ MORE: Grosse Pointe Man Who Worked At World Trade Center, Reflects On Losing Friends On 9/11
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Michigan Updates Quarantine Guidance For Masked Students
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.