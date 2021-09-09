(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched an immunization portal so that Michiganders 18 and older can easily access their immunization records.
Adults who have their records posted in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR) can download, save, and print the information. This includes the COVID-19 vaccination.
“We want to make sure Michiganders are able to access their vaccination records as easily as possible as this is important health information,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “The Michigan Immunization Portal allows them to find their record from their computer or smartphone and save a copy for their records. This will also allow anyone who has misplaced their COVID-19 vaccination card to print a record of their vaccination.”
To access the records, Michiganders must make a MILogin account at Michigan.gov/MiImmsportal and upload a valid government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license, state ID, or passport.
The portal is completely free to access.
The portal is completely free to access.

Parents will not be able to access their child's immunization records as the portal is only available for adults 18 and older, and the MDHHS directs parents to contact their physician's office or local health department to get a copy of their immunization records.
