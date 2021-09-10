(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that customer service centers and some field offices will remain open to the public just three days per week until at least Oct. 4.
The offices, which have been on a three-day schedule since July 20, were set to open five days a week after Labor Day, but that has been postponed due to the recent coronavirus recommendations from the state health department.
The service centers affected by this include:
- Baraga
- Bay City
- Cadillac
- Detroit
- Escanaba
- Gaylord
- Lansing
- Marquette
- Newberry
- Plainwell
- Roscommon
- Sault Ste. Marie
- Traverse City
These centers provide visitors with information on hunting, fishing, trails, and other outdoor recreation activities. In addition to this, hunting and fishing licenses, and fuelwood permits are sold at these service centers.
For more information about the service centers, visit here.
