By Sara Powers
Filed Under:I-275 project, mdot, metro detroit, revive 275 project, traffic restrictions, weekend road work

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released an update on the I-275 project and announced traffic restrictions that will be in place from September through October.

The closures included in this traffic update are part of the I-275, which includes repairing and rebuilding 24 miles of I-275 between Will Carlton Road and 6 Mile Road in Wayne County in six phases over four years.

COUNTIES:

Wayne

Monroe

 

COMMUNITIES:

Ash Township

Canton Township

Huron Township

Livonia

Plymouth

Romulus

Van Buren Township

 

ROADWAYS:

I-275

I-96

M-14

6 Mile Road

Newburgh Road

Eureka Road

South Huron Road

 

OVERALL PROJECT END DATE:

2024

 

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS AND UPDATES:

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 – 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12:

 

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12:

 

7 p.m. – 6 a.m. nightly through mid-September:

 

Through Wednesday, Sept. 15:

 

5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15:

 

Wednesday, Sept. 15 – late September:

 

Wednesday, Sept. 15 – late October (after the Eureka Road ramps reopen):

 

Through early October:

 

Mid-September – early October:

 

Now through late fall:

 

Mid-September – late fall:

 

6 Mile Road will be closed over I-275 for bridge improvements through late September with traffic detoured. 5 Mile Road will close over I-275 once 6 Mile Road has reopened.

 

I-275/6 Mile Road detours:

  • Northbound I-275 traffic heading for westbound 6 Mile Road will use northbound I-275 to westbound 7 Mile Road, then southbound I-275 to westbound 6 Mile Road.
  • Southbound I-275 traffic heading for eastbound 6 Mile Road will use southbound I-275 to eastbound Ann Arbor Road, then northbound I-275 to eastbound 6 Mile Road.
  • Eastbound 6 Mile Road will be detoured to northbound Haggerty Road, then eastbound 7 Mile Road to southbound Newburgh Road back to eastbound 6 Mile Road.
  • Westbound 6 Mile Road will be detoured to northbound Newburgh Road, then westbound 7 Mile Road to southbound Haggerty Road back to westbound 6 Mile Road.

For more information and updates on the I-275 project, visit www.Revive275.org. 

 

