(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released an update on the I-275 project and announced traffic restrictions that will be in place from September through October.
The closures included in this traffic update are part of the I-275, which includes repairing and rebuilding 24 miles of I-275 between Will Carlton Road and 6 Mile Road in Wayne County in six phases over four years.
COUNTIES:
Wayne
Monroe
COMMUNITIES:
Ash Township
Canton Township
Huron Township
Livonia
Plymouth
Romulus
Van Buren Township
ROADWAYS:
I-275
I-96
M-14
6 Mile Road
Newburgh Road
Eureka Road
South Huron Road
OVERALL PROJECT END DATE:
2024
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS AND UPDATES:
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 – 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12:
- Northbound I-275 will have one lane open from Will Carlton Road to 6 Mile Road for joint sealing and other prep work to shift traffic to the left lanes.
- The eastbound M-14 ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed intermittently to allow crews to safely move barrels.
- The westbound I-96 ramp to northbound I-275 will have the right lane closed.
- The Newburgh Road ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12:
- Northbound I-275 will have intermittent closures between I-94 and M-14 to allow crews to safely move barrels for shifting traffic into the left lanes. Michigan State Police will be assisting with this closure.
7 p.m. – 6 a.m. nightly through mid-September:
- Patching will be completed on northbound I-275 from Ford Road to M-14 to handle traffic when rebuilding begins in 2022.
Through Wednesday, Sept. 15:
- The eastbound Eureka Road ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed intermittently, as needed, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily.
- The westbound Eureka Road ramp to southbound I-275 will be closed intermittently, as needed, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily.
5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15:
- The Eureka Road and I-275 ramps will reopen.
Wednesday, Sept. 15 – late September:
- The southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound South Huron Road will be closed.
- The eastbound South Huron Road ramp to southbound I-275 will be closed.
Wednesday, Sept. 15 – late October (after the Eureka Road ramps reopen):
- The northbound I-275 ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed. Northbound traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-94, northbound Vining Road, and westbound I-94.
- The southbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-94 will be closed. Southbound traffic will be detoured further south to eastbound Eureka Road, then northbound I-275 to eastbound I-94.
- Northbound and southbound I-275 will have one lane closed under I-94 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, then two lanes closed 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Through early October:
- Eastbound and westbound M-14 will have single-lane closures at Schoolcraft Road.
Mid-September – early October:
- The Metro Trail will be closed under Schoolcraft Road for substructure bridge work over the trail.
Now through late fall:
- Southbound I-275 will have one lane open from Sibley Road to Will Carlton Road. The section from I-94 to Sibley Road will have all lanes open.
Mid-September – late fall:
- Northbound I-275 will have one lane open from Will Carlton Road to Sibley Road. There will be three lanes open from Sibley Road to Northline Road, where traffic is reduced to two lanes from Northline Road to 5 Mile Road.
6 Mile Road will be closed over I-275 for bridge improvements through late September with traffic detoured. 5 Mile Road will close over I-275 once 6 Mile Road has reopened.
I-275/6 Mile Road detours:
- Northbound I-275 traffic heading for westbound 6 Mile Road will use northbound I-275 to westbound 7 Mile Road, then southbound I-275 to westbound 6 Mile Road.
- Southbound I-275 traffic heading for eastbound 6 Mile Road will use southbound I-275 to eastbound Ann Arbor Road, then northbound I-275 to eastbound 6 Mile Road.
- Eastbound 6 Mile Road will be detoured to northbound Haggerty Road, then eastbound 7 Mile Road to southbound Newburgh Road back to eastbound 6 Mile Road.
- Westbound 6 Mile Road will be detoured to northbound Newburgh Road, then westbound 7 Mile Road to southbound Haggerty Road back to westbound 6 Mile Road.
For more information and updates on the I-275 project, visit www.Revive275.org.

