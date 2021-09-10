Southfield (CBS Detroit) – It was talk of politics, flooding, pandemic and a major gas leak as Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett and Westland Mayor William Wild appear on “Michigan Matters” (airing 8 am Sunday on CBS 62) to talk about an action-packed time in the region.
Evans, who has been dealing with a serious gas leak in Flat Rock stemming from a Ford plant a week ago, talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and provided an update. He also talked about the pandemic and mask mandate issued recently for schools and more.
Coulter also talked about the pandemic and Oakland County's budget. He is waiting for summer tax revenues to come in to see what impact it may have on its coffers. He also mentioned the county's enviable bond rating which it won again from Wall Street.
Wild talked about the recent Census which showed his city experiencing an increase in citizens. He also talked about a new health center which just opened. And he the mask mandate issued earlier in Wayne County. And he talked about dealing with epic floods this summer.
Barnett, who just delivered his state of the city speech, did so at an in-person event held outdoors at Innovation Park. He talked about how his community has handled the pandemic and what he sees ahead for 2021.
