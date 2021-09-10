Browns-Chiefs Preview: AFC Playoff Contenders Square Off In Week 1The Browns open the season against the Chiefs in a rematch of last season's Divisional Round playoff game.

Dometi Pongo On This Year's VMA Awards In Brooklyn: 'It's Going To Be One For The Books'Dometi Pongo

The Morning Of 9/11: Fears Of A 'Second Wave' Of AttacksMichael Morell was President George W. Bush's daily intelligence briefer on September 11, 2001. He talks with us about his memories from that day in the CBS News Special “Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11.”

Air Force-Navy Highlights Week 2 Slate Of Matchups On CBS, CBS Sports NetworkAll three service academies will play on CBS or CBS Sports Network this Saturday with Air Force and Navy getting the prime mid-afternoon slot.

Chris Wallace On Book 'Countdown Bin Laden': 'SEAL Team Six Viewed Hunt For Osama Bin Laden As Suicide Mission'Journalist Chris Wallace talks with us about his new book detailing the final months of the hunt for Osama Bin Laden and what he learned about President Barack Obama's decision making during this time.

'It's Ten Times More Exciting': Case Walker On Season 2 Of 'The Other Two' & Teenage FameCase Walker talks with us about starring in "The Other Two" with Molly Shannon and Ken Marino and what it was like to become famous as a teenager.