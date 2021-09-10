(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,095 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 59 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 970,412 and 20,506 deaths as of Sept. 10.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 30. Over the two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 3,047 per day.
The deaths announced Friday includes 44 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.READ MORE: Groups Seek Federal Help With Lead In Benton Harbor's Water
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Most Henry Ford Health Employees Got COVID-19 Vaccine
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.