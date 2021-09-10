HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado with peak winds of 100 mph swept through Hillsdale County during a storm this week.
No injuries were reported Tuesday night, though the tornado caused significant damage at Hillsdale Golf and Country Club, which had uprooted trees, broken limbs, and other debris.READ MORE: U Of M Band Plans 'Visually Stunning' Sept. 11 Show
“That’s a lot of damage,” Barbara Ann Reynolds said on the club’s Facebook page, which has pictures.
The six-minute tornado had a maximum length of 5.4 miles and maximum width of 450 yards, the Weather Service said.READ MORE: Detroit To Install 700 Additional Speed Humps In 2021, Bringing Program Total To 5,200
Nonetheless, it was described by the Weather Service as “weak.”
During the storm, two hay bales, each weighing 1,000 pounds, were picked up from a field south of Bankers Road and landed in a ditch and yard on the north side, the Hillsdale Daily News reported.MORE NEWS: MDOT: I-275 Project Update, Weekend Road Work In Metro Detroit
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.