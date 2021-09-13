(CBS DETROIT) – The City of Detroit Public Works Department has closed several portions of streets in the Southwest Detroit area after unknown underground issues caused building damage and road heaving.
The street closures are currently at W. Fort at Miller, W. Fort at Woodmere, Dearborn at Riverside, and Dearborn at Stone, which will be closed indefinitely.READ MORE: Saginaw Hopes Charging Stations Will Bring People To Town
A commercial building that was damaged at Fort and Dearborn is being demolished as it is at risk of collapsing on the sidewalk and utility lines.
“DTE reports less than 25 customers are without gas in the area and have gone door-to-door to communicate with residents. Safety for the public and crews is the top priority,” said a city official in a news release. “The public is asked, for their safety, to refrain from entering areas that have been secured by the local authorities and utility companies.”
If residents suspect a gas leak, they are urged to leave the area, call 911 and then call DTE at 800-947-5000 (or their natural gas provider) to report the situation.READ MORE: Issue Causes Ground To Shift, Buckle In Detroit Neighborhood
If there is a downed wire, residents should stay 20 feet away from it and report it at outage.dteenergy.com, on the DTE Energy Mobile app, or by calling 1-800-477-4747.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MORE NEWS: Shooting Leaves 2 Women Dead, 4 Others Wounded In Detroit