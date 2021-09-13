DETROIT (AP) — A building in southwest Detroit has been damaged after the ground beneath it shifted on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The cause of the ground buckling has not yet been determined, city officials said Sunday night.
No injuries were reported.
The damaged marijuana dispensary was considered to be at-risk to collapse on sidewalks and utility lines and will be demolished. The shop's general manager Ashley Babcock told The Detroit News that some employees were inside the building at the time the ground shifted but no one was hurt.
Detroit’s Public Works department, DTE Energy, and the Great Lakes Water Authority were trying to determine what caused the ground to shift.
A water main break was found in the impacted area.
