(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,093 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 29 deaths Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 976,505 and 20,535 deaths as of Sept. 13.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 30. Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 2,031 per day.
The deaths announced Monday includes 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.