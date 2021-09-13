  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:BioNTech, coronavirus, covid vaccine for children 5-11, covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Pfizer

(CBS DETROIT) – Eligibility to receive a COVID-19 vaccine may soon be expanding.

Pfizer is expected to seek approval for its vaccine for children as young as five within the next couple of weeks.

In an interview with Der Spiegel, a German News outlet, BioNTech’s co-founder, Ozlem Tureci says they want the green light for children between the ages of five and 11.

The vaccine would be the same as the one used for adults; however, the dose would be lower.

