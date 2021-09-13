  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:9/11 Anniversary, U of M Marching Band, University of Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – In a stunning display of lights and music, the Michigan Marching Band kicked off halftime with a dedication to those lost on Sept. 11.

The performance used hundreds of high-powered lights to recreate American icons, like our flag and a map of the country.

Clearly, the University of Michigan knows how to perform on the field, whether it’s music or football.

