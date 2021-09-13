(CBS DETROIT) – In a stunning display of lights and music, the Michigan Marching Band kicked off halftime with a dedication to those lost on Sept. 11.
The performance used hundreds of high-powered lights to recreate American icons, like our flag and a map of the country.
Clearly, the University of Michigan knows how to perform on the field, whether it's music or football.
