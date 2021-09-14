(CBS DETROIT) – Authorities say evacuees are still weeks away from returning to their homes due to the Flat Rock Ford Assembly Plant gas spill.
The mayor of Flat Rock is urging patience for the residents that still cannot return to their homes.
While sewer lines have returned to normal, officials are undergoing the lengthy process of testing homes for contaminants from the spill.
We're told there are some 1,200 households that need to be tested.
The Flat Rock Ford Assembly Plant also provided an update: The plant extended its downtime until Sept. 20 at the earliest.
In the meantime, Ford has repaired the leaking pipe and is replacing all underground piping with new pipes above ground.
Estimates show 1,400 gallons of unleaded gasoline leaked into the area's sewer system, causing the evacuations.
