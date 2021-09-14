(CBS DETROIT) – James Craig attempted to announce his run for Michigan governor at Belle Isle on Sept. 14, but he was shouted down from the podium by protestors.
The protestors that interrupted the event were from Detroit Will Breathe.
The Detroit News reported that the protestors were chanting things like “Hey hey, ho ho, James Craig has got to go!”, “James Craig is full of hate! We won’t let him win our state.”, and “no justice, no peace. James Craig is still the police.”
As the protestors were chanting, Craig managed to get to the podium, said something, but quickly left as the chanting drowned him out.
The article says that Craig accused the Michigan Department of Natural Resources of not doing anything to protect him and his campaign from the protestors, which could potentially get violent.
"The DNR knew about the potential for protests yesterday, I'm told. … They indicated they were going to come and move the protesters back," Craig told The Detroit News. "That never happened. So it makes me wonder if it was by design."
