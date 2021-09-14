(CBS DETROIT) – We’re now exactly one week into the school year for most metro area students, and already several new outbreaks are forcing children back to remote learning.
The Avondale Gate Magnet School in Rochester Hills reports the largest new outbreak in the metro area, with eight COVID-19 cases among students.
The outbreak at Detroit's Renaissance High School has also spiked, now to 14 cases all among students.
Up in Midland, Northwood University also reports 25 students have tested positive for the virus.
