(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Ferndale is facing a new lawsuit over claims its police department forcefully removed a Muslim woman’s hijab before taking her picture during the booking process.

The suit was filed by the Michigan Chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR).

“We’re imploring the city of Ferndale … to take our claim seriously and open channels of dialogue with us so we can ensure Muslim women who find themselves engaged with police officers in the boundaries of the city are sure to have their constitutional rights in place,” Amy Doukoure, staff attorney for the Council on American-Islamic Relations-Michigan Chapter, told the Detroit News.

The Detroit News reported that the woman who made the claim, Helena Bowe, was pulled over by Ferndale Police Officers on Eight Mile in Detroit for expired licenses plates tabs.

According to the Detroit News Bowe told the officers the tab wasn’t expired and presented valid insurance and registration.

The officers then asked Bowe if she had any weapons in the vehicle, and she said she had an electric stun gun in her purse.

They arrested Bowe because of this, but it is unknown if Bowe had a concealed carry permit.

According to the Detroit News, when Bowe was at the police station, a male officer told her she needed to remove her hijab for the booking photo. A female officer then said she would take the photo, but a male officer was watching the photo being taken.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.