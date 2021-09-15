DETROIT (AP) — Federal investigators who searched Detroit City Hall last month hauled away electronics, payroll documents, and records related to vehicle towing, a newspaper reported Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The items were listed on a search warrant inventory obtained by The Detroit News through a public records request. The search was focused on an office used by council member Scott Benson.
“Because the investigation is ongoing, I am unable to provide any additional information about the search warrants,” FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said.
Agents searched City Hall on Aug. 25 as well as the homes of Benson, council member Janeé Ayers, and some aides. No one has been charged since the raids.
Benson's attorney, Steve Fishman, said he's done nothing wrong. Ayers hasn't commented.
“As Gladys Knight once said, ‘Believe half of what you see, and none of what you hear,'” Fishman said.
The city council is considering changes to how the city hires towing companies by turning to competitive bids. Mayor Mike Duggan said the current process, which involves the police department, is “fraught with potential for abuse.”
"The amounts of money that are involved are just breeding potential for abuse," Duggan said a day after the raids.
