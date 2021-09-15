  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company plans to pay up and help those affected by the ongoing gas leak.

Representatives for the automaker say they will send $500 to each household affected by the gas leak at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

The leak was first found on Aug. 30, forcing 1,200 families to evacuate.

Flat Rock’s mayor has said it could be weeks before they are allowed to return.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.