(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,604 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 44 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 983,109 and 20,597 deaths as of Sept. 15.READ MORE: Court Won't Stop Protests Outside Michigan Synagogue
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 30. Over the three days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 3,302 per day.
The deaths announced Wednesday includes 41 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.READ MORE: Parents Push For Michigan Mask Mandate Inside Schools
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: September Payments Arriving In Parents' Bank Accounts
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.