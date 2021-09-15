GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are not objecting to a delay in the fall trial of five men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The government said it wouldn’t be harmed by a postponement, noting that it hasn’t made significant payments for travel by witnesses or their lodging.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: September Payments Arriving In Parents' Bank Accounts
“There is indeed voluminous evidence in the case, including many hours of audio recordings,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said in a court filing Tuesday. “The government is not in a position to assess whether counsel for the defendants need additional time for effective preparation.”
Trial in federal court in Grand Rapids has been set for Oct. 12. The defendants would like a 90-day extension for all key dates in the case. A hearing is scheduled for Friday.READ MORE: Alma Clears Way To House Teens From US Border
Defense attorneys last week said they were still plowing through hours of conversation secretly recorded by informants and FBI agents.
The government said the five men upset over coronavirus restrictions conspired to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, even scouting her second home in northern Michigan. They’ve pleaded not guilty and claim to be victims of entrapment.
A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.MORE NEWS: Human Jawbone, Maybe 'Ancient,' Found In Michigan Lake
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.