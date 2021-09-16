“Big Boy’s Neighborhood” Host Big Boy on Receiving a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Menu
News
Latest Headlines
MDOT Update: Ramp Closures On I-94, I-275 As Part Of Rebuilding I-275 Project
The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding Michiganders that there will be ramp closures on I-94 and I-275 through October as part of the Rebuilding I-275 project.
Shifting Ground Prompts Utility To Shut Down Gas Main In Southwest Detroit
A utility has shut down a high-pressure gas main in southwest Detroit due to ground shifting beneath the pavement.
Lawsuit Seeks $1M After Michigan Teacher Cuts Girl's Hair
The father of a 7-year-old Michigan girl whose hair was cut by a teacher without her parents’ permission has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the school district, a librarian, and a teacher's assistant.
Lawmakers, Whitmer Announce Deal To Finalize State Budget
Top lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration announced a deal Wednesday, Sept. 15 to finalize the next state budget.
Sheriff: State Rep. Jewell Jones In Jail Had Hidden Handcuff Key
A Michigan lawmaker ordered to jail in a drunken-driving case is accused of taping a handcuff key to his foot.
Beaumont Health Closing Some Beds Because Of Lack Of Staff
Michigan's largest health care provider said 5% of its hospital beds are closed because of a lack of staff.
Latest Sports
Michigan's Harbaugh Renames Drill, Sets Focus On Ohio St
Jim Harbaugh seems to have his best running game in seven seasons at Michigan, rotating two speedy and powerful backs behind an offensive line that has been opening huge holes.
Tigers Sweep Brewers
Dustin Garneau homered and drove in two runs, rookie Matt Manning combined with the bullpen on a three-hitter and the Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Wednesday to complete a two-game sweep.
'Bryce Young Has Been Outstanding As A First-Year Starter': CBS's Brian Jones Previews #1 Alabama Vs. #14 Florida, Other Week 3 Games
CBS Sports College Football analyst Brian Jones previews Week 3 of the college football season on CBS and CBS Sports Network, and explains why he is really high on quarterback Bryce Young and Alabama.
Tigers Beat Brewers, Hill Hits Game-Winning Double In 11th
Derek Hill hit a leadoff RBI double in the 11th inning, giving the Detroit Tigers a 1-0 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday night and snapping the Brewers' five-game win streak.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'The Struggles Were Real': Actor Don Darryl Rivera On CBSN Documentary 'Ghost Light: The Year Broadway Went Dark'
Don Darryl Rivera stars as Iago in the Broadway production of "Aladdin" and he talks with us about the new CBS News documentary highlighting the year when Broadway went dark.
'Tough As Nails' New Challengers Announced For Season 3
The cast includes a fire captain, crop duster, lineman, and ironworker, among others.
Survivor 41: Downloadable Survivor Pool
'Survivor 41' is just one week away! Get ready for the brand-new two-hour premiere Wednesday, September 22nd, and start your own Survivor pool!
These Millennials Were 'Worldly, Wise & Funny': Author Jeff Hobbs On Book 'Show Them You're Good'
Author Jeff Hobbs talks with us about his new book that follows four Los Angeles high school boys and their quest to get into Ivy League schools.
Amanda Kloots & Akbar Gbajabiamila On CBS' 'The Talk': 'Nobody Else Is Doing This'
Amanda Kloots & Akbar Gbajabiamila preview a new season of "The Talk" on CBS and share how their journeys through the NFL and Broadway prepared them both for this moment.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Pushing Back Return To Work Plan Due To Delta Variant
As COVID cases see an increase across Michigan, Ford is pushing back its return plan for salaried workers.
The Motor City Car Crawl Comes To Detroit This Weekend
The first ever Motor City Car Crawl comes to downtown Aug 5-8. The free event features 40 vehicles placed throughout 6 parks downtown, food trucks, vendors and live concerts.
