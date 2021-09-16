  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:I-275, i-94, mdot, ramp closure, revive 275 project, road closure

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding Michiganders that there will be ramp closures on I-94 and I-275 through October as part of the Rebuilding I-275 project.

 

COUNTIES:

Wayne

Monroe

 

COMMUNITIES:

Ash Township

Canton Township

Huron Township

Livonia

Plymouth

Romulus

Van Buren Township

 

ROADWAYS:

I-275

I-94

 

OVERALL PROJECT END DATE:

2024

 

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS AND UPDATES (also found at www.Revive275.org):

 

Wednesday, Sept. 15 – late October:

 

Wednesday, Sept. 15 – late September:

–  The southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound South Huron Road will be closed.

–  The eastbound South Huron Road ramp to southbound I-275 will be closed.

 

Through early October:

 

Mid-September – early October:

 

Now through late fall:

 

Mid-September – late fall:

 

6 Mile Road will be closed over I-275 for bridge improvements through late September with traffic detoured. 5 Mile Road will close over I-275 once 6 Mile Road has reopened.

 

I-275/6 Mile Road detours:

  • Northbound I-275 traffic heading for westbound 6 Mile Road will use northbound I-275 to westbound 7 Mile Road, then southbound I-275 to westbound 6 Mile Road.
  • Southbound I-275 traffic heading for eastbound 6 Mile Road will use southbound I-275 to eastbound Ann Arbor Road, then northbound I-275 to eastbound 6 Mile Road.
  • Eastbound 6 Mile Road will be detoured to northbound Haggerty Road, then eastbound 7 Mile Road to southbound Newburgh Road back to eastbound 6 Mile Road.
  • Westbound 6 Mile Road will be detoured to northbound Newburgh Road, then westbound 7 Mile Road to southbound Haggerty Road back to westbound 6 Mile Road.

 

During this major multi-year project, work will be occurring in multiple areas at different times. Go to www.Revive275.org for more project details and updates.

