Today, Dr. Oz sits down with Ari Nagel, dubbed “The Sperminator,” who says his life’s mission is to spread his seed far and wide. The serial sperm donor, who provides his services for free and is set to have over 100 kids by the end of the year, is sparking controversy with many wondering how many children will be enough? We speak to mothers Ari has helped to conceive about how they made the decision to enlist his services and what their relationship with the donor is like.
Dr. Oz asks Ari Nagel at what point he will stop fathering children.
