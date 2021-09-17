(CBS DETROIT) – Eastern Michigan University launched the “Get the VAX to WIN” program to encourage students, staff, and faculty to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and the first round of winners was just announced.

There will be five rounds, with over 150 prizes that participants can win.

The prizes include free room and board, free parking, $100 bookstore gift cards, and more!

Here is the first set of student winners:

$5,000 credit – Jaylen Reames of Livonia, Mich., studying computer engineering technology

$1,000 credit – Yumna Alam of Canton, Mich., studying social work intent

$1,000 credit – Maximilian Sebastian Patel of Copenhagen, Denmark, studying dance

$1,000 credit – Daniela Rodrigues of Ypsilanti, Mich., studying exercise science

$1,000 credit – Nina Scarpelli of Westland, Mich., studying public relations

New computer – DeAngelena Terrell of Ypsilanti, Mich., studying public health

Free housing for the fall semester – Cromwell Bost of Detroit, Mich., studying computer science –

applied

Free parking for winter semester – Chloe Desselles of Plymouth, Mich., studying for an MBA

$100 Bookstore gift card – Lindsey Kowalski of Milan, Ohio, studying biology

$100 Bookstore gift card – Samuel Sidorowicz of Sterling Heights, Mich., studying instrumental

music education

$100 Bookstore gift card – Lacey Weaver of Reading, Mich., studying K-12 visual arts education

$100 Dining credit – K. Clarke of Kingston, JA, studying for an MBA in finance

$100 Dining credit – Ryan Denniston of Milford, Mich., studying secondary special education

$100 Dining credit – Lauren Eicher of Chelsea, Mich., studying physics

There was a great response for the “Get the VAX to WIN” and Daniela Rodrigues and DeAngelena Terrell, EMU students who won prizes in the first round, said they got vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

“I feel incredibly blessed to have won and I encourage other students to enter the contest,” said Rodrigues.“I figured it (Vaccination Certification System) was easy to fill out and it couldn’t hurt to try and it ended up working out for me. I plan to use the credit towards next semester’s tuition, which will help me and my family financially.”

“I am still in shock that I won something,” said Terrell. “I got vaccinated because I wanted to protect my high-risk children. It (Vaccination Certification System) was super easy to fill out; it probably only took me two to three minutes,” she added.

Future drawing dates for the program will take place during the weeks of:

Sept. 13, 2021

Sept. 20, 2021

Sept. 27, 2021

Oct. 11, 2021

For more information on the program, and additional resources EMU has put together regarding COVID-19, visit here.

