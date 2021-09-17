  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A pilot safely landed his single-engine aircraft in a field after encountering mechanical trouble on Sept. 16, in the afternoon, Michigan State Police said.

The 33-year-old pilot was able to land the plane with no damage or injuries in Handy Township in Livingston County, southeast of Lansing, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

FAA records show the plane was manufactured in 1976 and registered to a company based in Delaware.

