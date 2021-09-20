  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Awkwafina, Charlie’s Angels, Drew Barrymore, Frank Collins, Lucy Liu, season 2

Awkwafina on Lucy Liu & “Charlie’s Angels” Changing Her Life

 

 

Watch THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.