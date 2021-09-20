(CBS Detroit) Ford is just one automaker also facing an investigation tonight overuse of Takata airbag inflators.
According to Reuters, up to 30 million vehicles, built by as many as two dozen automakers, will reportedly be investigated.
The agency confirms at least 13 people were killed due to the faulty airbag either exploding or not inflating at all.
