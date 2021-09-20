(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that thousands of volunteers will participate in the final Adopt-A-Highway program of the year, which will be happening from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3.
Every year, volunteers collect more than 60,000 bags of trash from highway roadsides.READ MORE: Invasive Species Found After Mid-Michigan Dam Failures
The program began in 1990 and now includes more than 2,900 groups cleaning 6,000 miles of highway.
MDOT provides free vests and trash bags for the volunteers and arranges to haul away the trash.READ MORE: Recall Effort Launched In Alma After Migrant Housing Vote
Volunteers typically include civic groups, businesses, and families, and each group is asked to adopt a stretch of highway for at least two years.
For more information about the program, visit here.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Virus Concerns Prompt Cancellation Of Annual Fort Fright