Michigan Reports 7,185 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Detroit Academy Of Arts & Sciences Doing Home Visits In Hopes Of Finding Students Missing From The ClassroomConcerned with extremely low attendance, staff at the Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences beginning to make house calls to families of students missing from class. They want to ensure the well being of students and make sure they are receiving some sort of education.

MDOT: Final Adopt-A-Highway Cleanup Of 2021 Starts September 25The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that thousands of volunteers will participate in the final Adopt-A-Highway program of the year, which will be happening from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3.

Invasive Species Found After Mid-Michigan Dam FailuresWhen the Tittabawassee River roared through after last year’s dam failures, it brought with it a flood of invasive species.

Recall Effort Launched In Alma After Migrant Housing VoteThree officials in a mid-Michigan community are being targeted for recall after voting in favor of a zoning change that would allow housing for young migrant boys who crossed the U.S. border.

Virus Concerns Prompt Cancellation Of Annual Fort FrightA popular Halloween-themed event held annually in northern Michigan has been canceled this fall due to concerns over the coronavirus that include the rising number of cases of the Delta variant in the area.