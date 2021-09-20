(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 7,185 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 35 deaths Sunday and Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 995,910 and 20,700 deaths as of Sept. 20.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, September 17. Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 2,395 per day.
The deaths announced Monday include 35 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.