(CBS Detroit) – Officials are asking for anyone to come forward with information on the shooting death of 23-year-old, Devante Jones, a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot earlier Monday morning.
Jones was off-duty when his vehicle was shot several times while dropping someone off near east Forest and Chrysler Service Drive.
Jones was rushed to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where he later died.
Both Detroit police and the Wayne County Sheriff's office are now investigating.
