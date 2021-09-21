Chevy Bolt Update: GM To Replace Batteries In Recalled Chevy BoltsHelp is on the way for some chevy bolt owners, a long-awaited battery fix is coming next month.

Michigan Reports 98 New COVID-19 Outbreaks In K-12 SchoolsWe're now several weeks into the new school year, with COVID-19 outbreaks becoming more and more common in the classroom.

US Probes Takata Air Bags In 200 Models From 20 AutomakersOver 30 million air bags in more than 200 models from 20 car and truck makers are being investigated by a U.S. safety agency because they have the potential to explode and hurl shrapnel.

Toyota Scraps V8 In Tundra Redesign, Adds Hybrid PowertrainToyota is dumping the big V8 engine in the latest redesign of its Tundra full-size pickup truck, a bold move in a market that likes big, powerful engines.

Detroit Animal Care & Control Providing Medical Care For Strays Hoping To Be AdoptedDetroit Animal Care and control has about 100 dogs on any given day waiting to be adopted out. Crews bring in about 20 strays per day, some which are injured. With a Vet and state of the art med equipment the center can now treat those injured animals there.

Wayne County Prosecutor: I Need Help As Cases RiseThe chief law enforcer in Michigan's largest county is pleading with retired assistant prosecutors to join her staff after a wave of departures and a “staggering” number of crimes in the Detroit area.