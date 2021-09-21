  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carmelo Anthony, Drew Barrymore, Frank Collins, Jim Boeheim, L.A. Lakers, LeBron James, Syracuse Head Basketball Coach

Drew Surprises Carmelo with Syracuse Head Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim

 

 

Watch THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.