Protestors In Detroit Petition To Grant Immigrant Status To Haitian MigrantsProtesters took to the streets of Detroit on Sept. 21, calling on the Biden Administration to grant immigrant status to Haitians attempting to cross the U.S. border in Texas.

First Lady Jill Biden To Visit Royal Oak On FridayFirst lady Jill Biden plans to visit Royal Oak this Friday, Sept. 24, as part of a tour highlighting students' return to in-person learning.

Michigan Budget Boosts Child Care, Keeps Caregiver Pay HikeMichigan will make more kids eligible for child care subsidies, equip all state troopers with body cameras and make permanent a pandemic wage hike for nursing home workers and other caregivers under the next state budget poised for initial approval Sept. 21.

Chevy Bolt Update: GM To Replace Batteries In Recalled Chevy BoltsHelp is on the way for some chevy bolt owners, a long-awaited battery fix is coming next month.

Michigan Reports 98 New COVID-19 Outbreaks In K-12 SchoolsWe're now several weeks into the new school year, with COVID-19 outbreaks becoming more and more common in the classroom.

US Probes Takata Air Bags In 200 Models From 20 AutomakersOver 30 million air bags in more than 200 models from 20 car and truck makers are being investigated by a U.S. safety agency because they have the potential to explode and hurl shrapnel.