By Sara Powers
Filed Under:98 new covid outbreaks in k-12 schools, coronavirus, covid-19, michigan k-12 schools

(CBS DETROIT) – We’re now several weeks into the new school year, with COVID-19 outbreaks becoming more and more common in the classroom.

Michigan’s Health Department reports 98 new outbreaks in K-12 schools this week.

The largest of those, at a high school in Battle Creek where 31 new cases were found among students and staff.

In the Metro Detroit area, Macomb County reports seven new outbreaks, Wayne County another 5.

When there is a new outbreak, those students must stay home, and learn remotely.

