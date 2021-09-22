(CBS DETROIT) – Despite the non-stop rain Michigan has been facing, here is some hope for homeowners along lake Michigan.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports the lake is down 16 inches over the last year.READ MORE: Motor Bella Wednesday Events Cancelled Due To Safety Issues
To put it in perspective, that equals 13 trillion gallons of water.
This puts ease on the threat of erosion and flooding, which has damaged homes in the past.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 6,079 New COVID-19 Cases, 81 Deaths
However, the lake still remains 17 inches above normal levels.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Over 150 Chaldean Doctors In Michigan, Plead With Community To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19