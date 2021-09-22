WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Between an inch and 4 inches of rain fell on the Detroit area as of Wednesday morning during the latest batch of wet weather to roll through parts of Michigan and other Midwestern states.
The long duration of the storm, however, allowed rainfall runoff to enter storm drains, rivers and streams more slowly starting Tuesday afternoon, which helped the area avoid levels of flooding that submerged thousands of basements, dozens of streets and even freeways this summer.
“In most of the heavy rain events we had earlier this year, 3 to 5 inches (7.6 to 12.7 centimeters) of rain occurred over a few hours,” said Trent Frey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oakland County’s White Lake Township. The most recent rain, he said, occurred over about 12 hours.
Frey said about 3½ inches (8.9 cm) of rain was reported southeast of Ann Arbor, while 3.4 inches (8.6 cm) fell near Armada in northern Macomb County. Another 1 to 1½ inches (2.5 to 3.8 inches) could fall on the area throughout Wednesday as the rain, for the most part, appeared to have tapered off, he added.
Basement drains in parts of Detroit and the first ring of suburbs backed up with water and sewage in late June when more than 6 inches (15.2 cm) of rain fell in just a few hours. Dozens of cars and even trucks became stranded as rainwater overwhelmed pumps and drains on freeways.
Another heavy rain a few weeks later caused similar problems.
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service posted a flood watch for much of the region, and the Great Lakes Water Authority, which runs a regional wastewater system in Detroit and southeastern Michigan, advised customers to move valuables and pets out of basements.
