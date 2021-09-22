Michigan Reports 6,079 New COVID-19 Cases, 81 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Over 150 Chaldean Doctors In Michigan, Pleads With Community To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19Doctors say many in the Chaldean community have doubts about the COVID-19 vaccines. In an effort to combat those doubts and myths about the vaccines, over 150 Chaldean doctors in Michigan have signed a letter pleaded with the community to get vaccinated.

Michigan Plans 1st U.S. Charging Road For Electric VehiclesPlans are underway for Michigan to construct a first in the nation segment of road that will charge electric vehicles while they’re driving, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday at the Motor Bella auto show in Pontiac.

Man Charged With Placing Pipe Bombs Outside Phone StoresA northern Michigan man said he placed pipe bombs outside two phone stores because he was upset with “immoral content” on phones and cable TV, according to the FBI.

Long-Duration Storm Drops 1-4 Inches Of Rain On Detroit AreaBetween an inch and 4 inches of rain fell on the Detroit area as of Wednesday morning during the latest batch of wet weather to roll through parts of Michigan and other Midwestern states.

Health Officer 'Broken' After Threats Tied To Mask OrderThe public health officer in the Grand Rapids area said he's a victim of “brute mob hatred” after ordering masks in schools in Kent County to prevent the spread of COVID-19.