  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PM25 Words or Less
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cloth Mask, Dr Oz, Frank Collins, gaiter mask, mask mandates

Dr. Oz settles the fiery debates about masks breaking out across the country.  From mask mandates to questions about which ones work effectively, we take a closer look at all the data and help uncover which mask works for you.

READ MORE: Republicans Sue Over Excess Campaign Donations To Whitmer

Dr. Oz’s expert reveals how effective a gaiter mask was at preventing the transmission of respiratory droplets when tested.

READ MORE: Flood-Weary SE Michigan Braces For Another Big Storm

 

MORE NEWS: Protestors In Detroit Petition To Grant Immigrant Status To Haitian Migrants

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 62.