By Sara Powers
Filed Under:15-year-old Taylor student, student threatens security officer, taylor student found with gun

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old Detroit-area high school student was found carrying a gun and arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot a school security officer.

Officers found the loaded gun in the teen’s fanny pack Wednesday morning at Taylor High School, Taylor police said.

The gun’s serial number had been filed off. The teen was expected to be held at Wayne County’s juvenile detention center.

No students or other staff members at the school were threatened, police said.

Taylor is southwest of Detroit.

