TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old Detroit-area high school student was found carrying a gun and arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot a school security officer.
Officers found the loaded gun in the teen’s fanny pack Wednesday morning at Taylor High School, Taylor police said.READ MORE: Diner Reopens Months After Owner Was Jailed Over Virus Rules
The gun’s serial number had been filed off. The teen was expected to be held at Wayne County’s juvenile detention center.READ MORE: Michigan Sending Water, Filters To Benton Harbor Due To Lead
No students or other staff members at the school were threatened, police said.
Taylor is southwest of Detroit.MORE NEWS: Michigan Passes 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed