Today, in an exclusive interview, Dr. Oz sits down with one of the women who’s been accused of pursuing a romantic relationship with Chris Watts while he’s in prison. She opens up about why she initially decided to write to a convicted murderer a year and a half ago and the contents of his shocking letters from behind bars. Nancy Grace and Kris Mohandie weigh in on what it is about Chris Watts that attracts this type of attention.
