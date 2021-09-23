  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the January death of his 5-year-old son, who was fatally shot by another child who found a gun inside his home.

Colby Vaughn Hardy, 27, faces one count each of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse, and a felony firearm violation.

During his arraignment on Monday, Hardy was ordered to have no weapons and to wear a GPS tether with full house confinement if released. His bond was set at $10,000.

He is scheduled for a Sept. 28 probable cause conference and a preliminary examination on Oct. 5.

Prosecutors said Hardy’s 18-month-old nephew found an unsecured handgun on Jan. 20 and fired it, striking Hardy’s son in the face. The 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

At the time of the shooting, Hardy was at home along with the boys’ grandmother and a 1-year-old girl, police reported.

Hardy was arrested the same day.

