DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the January death of his 5-year-old son, who was fatally shot by another child who found a gun inside his home.
Colby Vaughn Hardy, 27, faces one count each of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse, and a felony firearm violation.READ MORE: Fund Pays Back Tax Debt Of 1,600 Detroit Homeowners
During his arraignment on Monday, Hardy was ordered to have no weapons and to wear a GPS tether with full house confinement if released. His bond was set at $10,000.
He is scheduled for a Sept. 28 probable cause conference and a preliminary examination on Oct. 5.
Prosecutors said Hardy’s 18-month-old nephew found an unsecured handgun on Jan. 20 and fired it, striking Hardy’s son in the face. The 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.READ MORE: Henry Ford Health Looking Overseas For Nurses
At the time of the shooting, Hardy was at home along with the boys’ grandmother and a 1-year-old girl, police reported.
Hardy was arrested the same day.
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributedMORE NEWS: 15-Year-Old Taylor Student Found With Gun After Threat To Security Officer