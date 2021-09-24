(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of road work happening in the Metro Detroit area this weekend.
READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
I-75:
Oakland – NB/SB I-75, Giddings to Clintonville, 2 lanes open, 2 closed intermittently, Sun 9 pm -early Oct.
Wayne – SB I-75, Holbrook St to East Grand Blvd, 3 lanes open, left closed, Fri 9 am -Sat 4 pm.
I-94:
Macomb – EB/WB 10 Mile RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, lanes closed, 9 am-3 pm.
Wayne – WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-275, Fri 7 am -early Oct.
Wayne – EB I-94, Greenfield to Schaefer, 2 lanes open, left moving lane closure, Mon 10 am-11:30 am.
Wayne – WB I-94, Schaefer Rd to Greenfield, 2 lanes open, left moving lane closure, Mon 12 pm-1:30 pm.
I-96:
Wayne – WB I-96 LOCAL CLOSED, M-8/Davison to US-24, ONLY EXPRESS OPEN, all on/off ramps closed, Fri 9 pm -Mon 5 am.
I-275:
Wayne – SB I-275, 7 Mile to I-96/M-14, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed, Fri 10 am -Mon 5 am.
Wayne – SB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-96, Fri 10 am-Sat 6 pm.
Wayne – SB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to WB M-14, Sat 4 pm -Mon 5 am.
Wayne – EB/WB 6 Mile RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-275, thru early Oct.
Wayne – NB I-275, I-96/M-14 to 6 Mile, 4 lanes open, left lane closed, Mon 7 am -late Fall.
Wayne – SB I-275, 6 Mile to I-96/M-14, 4 lanes open, left lane closed, Mon 7 am -late Fall.
I-696:
Oakland – EB/WB I-696 CLOSED at M-10 intermittently, Sun 9 am-9:30 am.
M-3: (Gratiot)
Macomb – NB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 9am-2pm.
Macomb – NB M-3, 22 Mile to 23 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, moving lane closure, nightly, Sun 6 pm -Tue 5 am.
Macomb – SB M-3, 10 Mile to Stephens, 3 lanes open, left lane closed, daily 9a-3p, Mon-late Oct.
M-15: (Ortonville Rd)
Oakland – NB/SB M-15 CLOSED, Waldon Rd to Clarkston Rd, Sun 6 am-11 pm.
M-29:
Macomb – EB M-29, M-3/Gratiot to I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, moving lane closures, nightly, Mon 6p-Th 5 am.
READ MORE: Fritz Erickson Fired As President At Northern Michigan University
M-53: (Van Dyke)
Macomb – SB M-53 at 14 Mile, 2 lanes open, right lane closed, Fri 11 am -mid Nov.
M-59:
Macomb – NB/SB Bayview Ave CLOSED at EB M-59, Sat 7 am -early Oct.
Macomb – NB/SB Elizabeth CLOSED at EB M-59, Sat 7 am -early Oct.
Oakland – WB M-59, Prall St to Henderson, 4 lanes open, 1 closed, Fri 8 am-4 pm.
Oakland – EB M-59, Milford Rd to Elenor Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, left closed intermittently, Fri 9 am-3 pm.
Oakland – EB M-59, Elenor Rd to Waterbury, 1 LANE OPEN, right closed intermittently, Fri 9 am-3 pm.
Oakland – EB M-59, Rivergate Dr to Enterprise Dr, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10 am-3 pm.
Oakland – WB M-59, Harvey Lake to Milford Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, left closed intermittently, Sat 9 am-3 pm.
Oakland – WB M-59, Waterbury to Harvey Lk, 1 LANE OPEN, left closed intermittently, Sat 9 am-3 pm.
Oakland – WB M-59, E of Harvey Lake to W of Waterbury, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 9 am-3 pm.
Oakland – EB M-59, Ormond to Ridge Dr, 1 LANE OPEN, right closed intermittently Sun 9 am-3 pm.
Oakland – EB M-59, Ormond to Haven, 1 LANE OPEN, left closed intermittently, Sun 9 am-3 pm.
M-85: (Fort St)
Wayne – SB M-85, Dragoon to Livernois Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 6 pm -late Oct.
Wayne – NB M-85, 2nd Ave to Shelby St, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9 am -mid Oct.
Wayne – SB M-85, Griswold St to 1st St, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9 am -mid Oct.
Wayne – NB/SB Cass Ave CLOSED M-85/Fort to W Congress, Mon 9 am -mid Oct.
Wayne – NB/SB Cass Ave CLOSED, Lafayette Blvd to M-8 5, Mon 9 am -mid Oct.
M-150: (Rochester Rd)
Oakland – NB/SB M-150 CLOSED at University Dr, intermittently, Sun 8:30-11 am.
US-12: (Michigan)
Wayne – EB US-12 RAMP CLOSED to M-39/Southfield, Fri 9 am-3 pm.
US-24:
Oakland – WB US-24 at Dixie Hwy, 2 lanes open, right lane closed, daily 9 am-3 pm, Fri thru 10/1.
Oakland – SB US-24, Elizabeth Lake to Orchard Lake, 2 lanes open, right closed intermittently, Fri 5 am-7 pm.
Wayne – NB/SB US-24, Van Born to US-12/Michigan, moving lane closure, Fri 9 am-3 pm.
Wayne – SB US-24, Ford Rd to I-94, 2 lanes open, 1 moving lane closure, Mon-9 am-3 pm.
MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 6,080 New COVID-19 Cases, 82 Deaths
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.