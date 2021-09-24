(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,080 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 82 deaths Thursday and Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,008,069 and 20,863 deaths as of Sept. 24.
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, September 20. Over the two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 3,040 per day.
The deaths announced Friday include 56 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.