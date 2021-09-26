  • WWJ-TV

Southfield (CBS 62) – Two leaders—Susan Westhoff, COO of the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, and Christian Greer, President and CEO of the Michigan Science Center in Detroit, appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday to talk how they are helping expose more young people to science and technology, and jobs of the future.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Susan Westhoff, COO of Ann Arbor Hand-On Museum

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Christian Greer, President and CEO of the Michigan Science Center

They appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to talk about new exhibits they have and also how they have been adjusting as they weather the pandemic.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Jenny Brown, Co-Founder of Dutton Farm

Then Jenny Brown, Co-Founder of Dutton Farm, which helps young people with special needs  find work and opportunities,  discusses how she started it as an initiative to help her sister, who has Down Syndrome. It flourished and has since grown into one helping many more since 2010 with her unique programs and initiatives.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Madison Novice, Co-Founder of Cap and Conquer

And Madison Novice, Co-Founder of Cap & Conquer, a non-profit helping people battling cancer who are undergoing chemotherapy and help them not lose their hair through use of a special cap, through their efforts. Novice, a medical school student, found out about the therapy while undergoing chemo as she too confronted cancer.  Seeing  how expensive it is, she teamed  up with others to launch the organization as it helps people undergoing chemo and don’t have the funds to be able to use the cap.

