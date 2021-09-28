(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s mission to lower crime doesn’t seem to be paying off as much as previously thought.
Newly released statistics from the FBI rank the city as the second most violent among big cities in the country.READ MORE: MDHHS Reports 106 New COVID-19 Outbreaks In Schools
In 2020, Detroit Police reported a little over 14,000 violent crimes, with a population of just 639,000.
That’s about 2,200 crimes, per 100,000 people.
It’s also 10% higher than in 2019.READ MORE: Ford Making Its Biggest Single Manufacturing Investment Ever To Build Electric Vehicle Factories
Only Memphis tops that number, coming in at number one on the list.
A ‘violent crime’ can include assault, robbery, rape, or homicide.
Lansing also ranks 9th, with about 1,700 violent crimes last year.
Â© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Booster Shots Become Available, Pfizer Starts Testing Pill For COVID-19 Prevention