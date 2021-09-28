A Detroit native and NBA Hall of Famer is bringing big business back home to provide inclusive opportunities in the booming cannabis industry.

“I think so many athletes have understood the healing properties of the cannabis plant, that’s really exciting to hopefully be able to change the narrative,” said Chris Webber.

Webber broke ground on a $50 million cannabis facility in Corktown.

Plans for the state-of-the-art facility includes 60,000 square feet for cultivation, plus a dispensary and consumption lounge.

“I’m excited but I also know it’s a responsibility,” Webber explained.

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is but we also have to put that dedication, heart, and that passion but I tell you what, I’m excited,” said Webber. “I’m excited for Detroiters that won’t get left behind.”

The Players Only campus is projected to create hundreds of new jobs over the next three years, including opportunities for black-owned architectural firms and general contractors.

Webber says his vision is to create an attractive consumer experience, while creating a diverse cannabis ecosystem for people of color.

“It’s going to be ever-evolving, ever-changing, ever-growing,” Webber said.

“We’re starting with a dispensary. Six months out, March Madness we’ll be here. Cultivation with our partners from gage and the rest will be exciting to build it out with my partners from Detroit.”

Construction on the project is set to start this fall and wrap up March 2022.