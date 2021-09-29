The Detroit Lions released veteran linebacker Jamie Collins, a week after acknowledging they were exploring options to trade him.
Detroit announced the move Tuesday, two days after leaving him inactive against the Baltimore Ravens.READ MORE: MDHHS Reports 106 New COVID-19 Outbreaks In Schools
After Collins played poorly in a loss at Green Bay on Sept. 20, coach Dan Campbell said the team decided it was time to play Derrick Barnes and Jalen Reeves-Maybin ahead of Collins.
The former New England Patriot was one of many players former Lions general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia reunited with in Detroit. He signed a $30 million, three-year deal last year.
Collins, who turns 32 on Oct. 20, was one of the top players for the Patriots in 2019 when they were No. 1 in the league in total defense. He led the team with 81 tackles and seven sacks that season.READ MORE: Here's How Detroit Ranks Among The Most Violent Big Cities In The US
New England drafted the former Southern Mississippi star in the second round of the 2013 draft. He has 442 tackles and 25 1/2 sacks with New England, Cleveland and Detroit.
The Lions (0-3) play at Chicago (1-2) on Sunday, trying to give Campbell his first win with the franchise.
MORE NEWS: Ford Making Its Biggest Single Manufacturing Investment Ever To Build Electric Vehicle Factories
Â© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.