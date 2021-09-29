Michigan Reports 6,773 New COVID-19 Cases, 100 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

City Of Detroit Enters 3rd Round Of Speed Hump Installations, Projects 5,550 Installed By NovemberDPW announced an additional 350 humps will be installed before the first snow flies, bringing the 2021 total to 5,550.

Flint Council Bars Its Leader From Speaking During MeetingsCouncil leader Kate Fields can't speak or chair meetings for 30 days after a 5-2 vote Tuesday by her colleagues, MLive.com reported.

Traverse City Area Doctor Out After Criticizing County Vaccine PolicyA county medical director in the Traverse City area said he's losing his job, weeks after he criticized elected officials for a policy that bans mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for county employees and controls vaccine messages from the health department.

Michigan Bills Would Give Sex Abuse Victims More Time To SueState lawmakers are poised to consider bipartisan bills aimed at helping potentially thousands of sex abuse victims sue for damages, including those molested by a University of Michigan sports physician.

Whitmer To Deem Some COVID Budget Sections UnconstitutionalGov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday will deem some Republican-backed budget provisions unconstitutional attempts to restrict COVID-19 public health measures but allow language limiting potential state and municipal vaccination requirements.