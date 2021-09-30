Today, Dr. Oz and Good Morning America host Robin Roberts discuss the importance of giving the gift of life through transplants. Just one organ donor can save up to eight lives, and each tissue donor can improve the lives of up to 75 people. Robin opens up about her own experience being on the receiving end of a life-saving donation when she underwent a bone-marrow transplant after being diagnosed with a rare blood disorder.
Dr. Oz asks Good Morning America host Robin Roberts about how she celebrates milestone moments in her recovery.