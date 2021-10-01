(CBS DETROIT) – A new warning from Livingston County after multiple people test positive for coronavirus after attending the Luke Bryan concert.
Officials say, anyone who attended the Luke Bryan concert on Saturday, Sept. 18, should get tested for COVID-19
About 20,000 people attended, and so far, at least 27 of them have tested positive.
Officials say if you were there, you should monitor for symptoms until Oct. 3.
